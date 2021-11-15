Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Down 7.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) fell 7.4% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $31.13 and last traded at $31.62. 86,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,494,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

Specifically, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,419 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BE. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $10,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 94,571 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

