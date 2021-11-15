B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B&M European Value Retail in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

BMRRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.84 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.