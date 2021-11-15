BMO Capital Markets Cuts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$264.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$274.00 to C$264.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$262.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$256.85.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$212.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$243.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$233.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$201.92 and a 52-week high of C$267.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

