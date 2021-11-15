BMO Capital Markets Cuts Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$125.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.80% from the company’s current price.

CCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$131.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.75.

Shares of CCA stock traded down C$2.24 on Monday, hitting C$101.79. The stock had a trading volume of 50,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,291. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$112.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$115.83. The stock has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$92.35 and a 12-month high of C$123.07.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

