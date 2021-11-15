BMO Capital Markets Cuts LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Price Target to C$34.00

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MSIXF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on LifeWorks from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut LifeWorks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on LifeWorks from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeWorks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

OTCMKTS MSIXF remained flat at $$25.99 on Monday. 309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22. LifeWorks has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $28.16.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

