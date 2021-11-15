BMO Capital Markets Increases SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

CWYUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.