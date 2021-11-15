Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BEI.UN. CIBC upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.31.

BEI.UN traded up C$1.57 on Monday, hitting C$56.67. 83,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,713. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$49.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -18.80. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$32.09 and a 12-month high of C$56.84.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

