Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $275.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been assigned a $275.00 price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.27.

Boeing stock traded up $10.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.66. 841,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,317,862. The company has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.31. Boeing has a 1 year low of $191.35 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 192,646 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Boeing by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $15,201,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

