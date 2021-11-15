Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,904,000 after buying an additional 246,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Boise Cascade by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,628,000 after buying an additional 36,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,990,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boise Cascade by 15.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,317,000 after buying an additional 96,081 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,115,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCC. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

BCC stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.88. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

