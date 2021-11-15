Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bonterra Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.56.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

TSE:BNE opened at C$6.24 on Thursday. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.44 and a 1 year high of C$7.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$210.02 million and a PE ratio of 1.52.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.