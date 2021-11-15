Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Reaches $8.38 on Top Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $501,500.13 and approximately $87,551.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $8.38 or 0.00013119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00070929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00073540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00095940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,097.71 or 1.00361010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,548.94 or 0.07122506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

