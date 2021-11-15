Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $3.55 on Monday. MediciNova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

MediciNova Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

