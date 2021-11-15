Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $39,000 in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,833,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gold Resource by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 440,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $884,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GORO opened at $2.26 on Monday. Gold Resource Co. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Several equities analysts have commented on GORO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Gold Resource Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

