Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFMD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Affimed alerts:

Shares of AFMD opened at $5.91 on Monday. Affimed has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $580.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.