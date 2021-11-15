Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENZ. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,752,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.