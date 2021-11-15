Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Waitr by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waitr by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Waitr by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTRH stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $166.25 million, a P/E ratio of 47.33 and a beta of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Waitr had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter.

WTRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,744 shares in the company, valued at $322,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Green sold 3,735,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $3,772,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

