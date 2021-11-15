Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIOAU. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the second quarter worth $500,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the second quarter worth $500,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the second quarter worth $750,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the second quarter worth $900,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the second quarter worth $1,000,000.

Tio Tech A stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. Tio Tech A has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

