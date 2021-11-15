Boothe Investment Group Inc. Buys 1,994 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,143,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $240.00 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $174.28 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

