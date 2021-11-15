Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust makes up 1.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 71,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 202,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.