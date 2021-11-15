Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP Frank D. Burt Sells 2,116 Shares

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BXP traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.66. 539,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,742. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average is $114.86. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.45 and a 12 month high of $124.24.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at about $395,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 10.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 321,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $805,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,344,000 after acquiring an additional 42,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
