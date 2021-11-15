Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP Frank D. Burt Sells 2,116 Shares

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BXP traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.66. 539,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,742. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average is $114.86. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.45 and a 12 month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at about $395,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 10.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 321,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $805,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,344,000 after acquiring an additional 42,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

