Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells $396,750.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $396,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dylan C. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -112.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of BOX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BOX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

