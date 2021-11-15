Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

BAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BAK stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $17.82. 49,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,596. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Braskem has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $26.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Braskem by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

