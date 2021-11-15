Bremer Bank National Association Decreases Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in BCE were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 70.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth approximately $58,775,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 20.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 20.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 19.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. Scotiabank increased their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Shares of BCE opened at $50.93 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.7047 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

