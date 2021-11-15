Bremer Bank National Association Has $348,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in State Street were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STT. Citigroup upped their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

Shares of STT opened at $99.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $67.44 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.