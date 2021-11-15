Bremer Bank National Association Invests $745,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,340,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

