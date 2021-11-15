Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $394.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.18 and a 200 day moving average of $359.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $287.87 and a 52 week high of $400.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

