Bremer Bank National Association Sells 228 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Dover were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after buying an additional 135,727 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Dover by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,127,000 after buying an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,387,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,886,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,633,000 after buying an additional 18,698 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DOV opened at $172.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.69. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

