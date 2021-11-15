Bremer Bank National Association Sells 48 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after buying an additional 326,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,559,000 after buying an additional 70,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after buying an additional 510,435 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $303.52 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.94 and a fifty-two week high of $306.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

