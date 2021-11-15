Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bright Health Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BHG. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a peer perform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Health Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adair Newhall bought 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $166,583.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 82,528 shares of company stock worth $813,551.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.