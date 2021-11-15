BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $650.21 Million

Analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will announce $650.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $651.00 million and the lowest is $648.80 million. BrightView posted sales of $608.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BrightView.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BV. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of BV stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 128.93 and a beta of 1.41. BrightView has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in BrightView by 127.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightView in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightView in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightView during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in BrightView during the second quarter valued at $135,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

