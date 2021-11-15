Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

