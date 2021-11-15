Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $545.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadcom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $558.25.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $563.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $511.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $231.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $371.58 and a 1 year high of $565.84.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $28,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

