Brokerages Anticipate American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Analysts predict that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will announce $2.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the lowest is $2.38 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $9.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.14.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $11.60 on Monday, hitting $260.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,466,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GEM Realty Capital increased its holdings in American Tower by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 39,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 82,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,864,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

