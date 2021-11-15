Brokerages Anticipate Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) will report sales of $140,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full year sales of $780,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $650,000.00, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62.

CLNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Clene in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

CLNN stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 15.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

