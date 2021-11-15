Brokerages Anticipate Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) will announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Domtar’s earnings. Domtar posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 267.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Domtar will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Domtar.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Domtar stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.15. 6,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,693. Domtar has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,565,000 after buying an additional 1,200,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Domtar by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,732,000 after acquiring an additional 164,185 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,212,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,673,000 after buying an additional 44,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,987,000 after buying an additional 35,185 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at $77,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

