Brokerages Anticipate Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.03). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $364.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLMN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Shares of HLMN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $13.46.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

