Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.59. KeyCorp also reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 411,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $24.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

