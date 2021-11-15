Brokerages Anticipate Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.56 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will post $104.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $115.40 million. Livent reported sales of $82.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $402.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $412.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $500.52 million, with estimates ranging from $459.70 million to $545.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LTHM shares. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

NYSE LTHM traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Livent has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Livent in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.