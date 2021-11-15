Brokerages Anticipate Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will announce sales of $238.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.60 million and the lowest is $236.90 million. Rogers reported sales of $210.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year sales of $940.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $939.30 million to $942.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rogers.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

ROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.25.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.78. 14,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,347. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.66. Rogers has a one year low of $136.82 and a one year high of $273.00.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.