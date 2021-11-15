Brokerages Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Trustmark reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,090,000 after buying an additional 1,519,816 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at $18,750,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 9.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,601,000 after buying an additional 217,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Trustmark by 42.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 209,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 91.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 203,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $33.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.15. Trustmark has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $36.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.