Brokerages Anticipate Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will report sales of $333.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $333.30 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.87 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEBR traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $15.64. 12,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Weber has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

