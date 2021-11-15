Brokerages Anticipate X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will announce ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.82). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ XFOR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.83. 98,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.45. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

In other news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $42,493.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $68,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,612 shares of company stock worth $166,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,719,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,302 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 225,641 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 287,356 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,091,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 298,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 161,039 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

