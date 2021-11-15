Brokerages Expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) will announce sales of $178.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.57 million to $180.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year sales of $558.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.33 million to $560.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $821.53 million, with estimates ranging from $786.60 million to $921.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13.

AKA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AKA traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.27. 411,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,789. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $14.37.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

