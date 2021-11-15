Brokerages Expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

ANIX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 18,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,841.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter worth $483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 51.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 57,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 549.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANIX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.60. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,734. Anixa Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a market cap of $137.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

