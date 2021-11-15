Brokerages Expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

ANIX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 18,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,841.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter worth $483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 51.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 57,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 549.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANIX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.60. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,734. Anixa Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a market cap of $137.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.