Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.37). Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $50.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 44.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 54.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

