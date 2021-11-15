Brokerages Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. Kimco Realty reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Shares of KIM opened at $23.54 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

