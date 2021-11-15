Brokerages Expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Marten Transport reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 37.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 913,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after buying an additional 250,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

