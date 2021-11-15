Brokerages Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to report sales of $137.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.90 million and the lowest is $133.70 million. NovoCure posted sales of $143.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $539.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $535.50 million to $545.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $590.26 million, with estimates ranging from $541.70 million to $619.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $74,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,013 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,816.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $114,454.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,549 shares of company stock valued at $214,118. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NovoCure by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 777.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 43,647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.42. 780,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,394. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.36.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

