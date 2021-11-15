Brokerages Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to Post -$0.47 EPS

Analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.56. 2,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,088. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $231.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $258,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $3,330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

