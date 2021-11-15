Brokerages Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) PT at $29.86

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.86.

ATRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of ATRA opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $260,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,814 shares of company stock valued at $804,757 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

